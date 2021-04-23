Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,125 shares of company stock worth $23,914,483 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

