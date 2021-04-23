Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 19,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

