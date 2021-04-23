Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Chubb posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,231. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

