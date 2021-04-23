Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

