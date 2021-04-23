Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.