Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $5.35

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 111.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $395,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

