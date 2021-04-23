Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $24.64

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. 451,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.