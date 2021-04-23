Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $44.78

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

