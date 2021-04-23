Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $44.78

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HZO stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
