Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $14.75

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

