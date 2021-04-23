Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $53.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 237,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,312,988. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $91,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

