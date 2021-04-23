Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstCash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,522,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in FirstCash by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstCash by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

