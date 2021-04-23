Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

