Brokers Offer Predictions for Temenos AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Temenos in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

