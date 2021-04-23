Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.