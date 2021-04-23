Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

