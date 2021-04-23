BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.95. 7,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 297,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

