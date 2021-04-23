BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$108.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$113.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.65. BRP has a 52 week low of C$26.72 and a 52 week high of C$117.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 7.8400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

