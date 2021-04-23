BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 164.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

Shares of BT.A traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155.20 ($2.03). 4,403,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,821,865. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.73 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The company has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

