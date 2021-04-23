Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading Up 3.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 374.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,515 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,132,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

