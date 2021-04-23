Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

