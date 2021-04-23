Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

