BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $67.18 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

