Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

