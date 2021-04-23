Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 566,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 452,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.