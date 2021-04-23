Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $232.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

