Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $229.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

