Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

