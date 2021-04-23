Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/14/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

