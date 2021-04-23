Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

