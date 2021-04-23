CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $435.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

