Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

