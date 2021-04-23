Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

