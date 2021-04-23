Callahan Advisors LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.