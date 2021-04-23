Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. 23,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.