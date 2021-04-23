Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.