Canaccord Genuity Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to $1.40

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. PopReach has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 12 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

