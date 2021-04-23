Canaccord Genuity Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to $1.40

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. PopReach has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
PopReach Company Profile
