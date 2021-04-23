Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Mixed” by OTR Global

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 54,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,679. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

