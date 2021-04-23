Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

