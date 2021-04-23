Cannonball Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cannonball Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE BMO opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

