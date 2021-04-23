CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

CWXZF opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

