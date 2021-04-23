Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

