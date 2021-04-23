Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,420. The company has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

