Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.