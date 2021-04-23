Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

