Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

