Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.72 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $34.86 billion and $7.72 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00322718 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

