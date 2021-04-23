Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $119.66

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.66, but opened at $125.39. Cardlytics shares last traded at $125.49, with a volume of 162 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

