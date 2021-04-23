CargoX Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,958.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. CargoX has a total market cap of $38.06 million and $254,958.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

