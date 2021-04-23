CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,376 shares of company stock valued at $588,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CARG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

