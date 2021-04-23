Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Up 7.2%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.71 and last traded at $190.49. 9,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 309,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

