Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.